Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions

Managed services for Microsoft security products deployment and optimization

Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions provides professional services for implementing, configuring, and managing Microsoft security products. The service focuses on helping organizations deploy and optimize their Microsoft security portfolio across multiple domains. The offering covers threat protection and cloud security through Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR deployment, optimization, and managed services. Services include assessment of current deployments, identification of gaps in alert correlation and threat hunting capabilities, configuration of unified threat defense systems, and co-managed threat defense with AI-driven detection and real-time response. Data security and compliance services include implementation and management of Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Purview Compliance Manager. These services help organizations map regulatory requirements to Microsoft controls, develop policies, and maintain continuous compliance across Microsoft environments. Identity and endpoint management services assist with simplifying identity and endpoint management across hybrid environments. The company also provides AI safety and security services, along with foundational security services for risk assessment, tool consolidation, and configuration optimization. Avertium is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and offers solutions across Microsoft 365 E5 Security, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, and other Microsoft security products for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions is Managed services for Microsoft security products deployment and optimization developed by Avertium. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Identity And Access Management.

