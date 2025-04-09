Novacoast Managed Security Services 0 Commercial • 15 September 2025

Novacoast Managed Security Services is a comprehensive cybersecurity service provider that offers outsourced security solutions through their Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC). The company provides a range of managed security services including Co-Managed SIEM for security information and event management, Managed Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for data protection, Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for endpoint security, and Co-Managed Privileged Access Management (PAM) for access control. Additional services include vulnerability and patch management, phishing monitoring, incident response capabilities, and threat operations. The service model focuses on continuous monitoring, threat analysis, and security response rather than solely relying on perimeter defense strategies. Beyond core managed security services, Novacoast offers security engineering, identity and access management, development and integration services, penetration testing, advisory services, and security training. They provide specialized solutions tailored for finance, healthcare, gaming, and federal sector organizations. The company's security framework encompasses identity and access management, threat and vulnerability management, risk and compliance oversight, and incident response coordination. Their approach enables organizations to maintain comprehensive security coverage without requiring extensive internal security expertise or infrastructure.