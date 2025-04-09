Novacoast Managed Security Services Logo

Commercial
15 September 2025
MSSP
Managed Security Service Provider
Mssp Services
Outsourced Security
Security As A Service
Managed Detection Response
Managed Soc
Co Managed Security
Siem
Edr
Data Protection
Iam
Vulnerability Management
Incident Response
Threat Management
Penetration Testing
Novacoast Managed Security Services is a comprehensive cybersecurity service provider that offers outsourced security solutions through their Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC). The company provides a range of managed security services including Co-Managed SIEM for security information and event management, Managed Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for data protection, Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for endpoint security, and Co-Managed Privileged Access Management (PAM) for access control. Additional services include vulnerability and patch management, phishing monitoring, incident response capabilities, and threat operations. The service model focuses on continuous monitoring, threat analysis, and security response rather than solely relying on perimeter defense strategies. Beyond core managed security services, Novacoast offers security engineering, identity and access management, development and integration services, penetration testing, advisory services, and security training. They provide specialized solutions tailored for finance, healthcare, gaming, and federal sector organizations. The company's security framework encompasses identity and access management, threat and vulnerability management, risk and compliance oversight, and incident response coordination. Their approach enables organizations to maintain comprehensive security coverage without requiring extensive internal security expertise or infrastructure.

SIMILAR TOOLS

PAGO Networks Managed Security Services Logo
PAGO Networks Managed Security Services

PAGO Networks delivers AI-powered managed security services including MDR, integrated EPP/EDR, dark web monitoring, Open XDR, and OT-oriented endpoint protection.

Commercial
MSSP
ESET Protect MDR Ultimate Logo
ESET Protect MDR Ultimate

A managed security service providing comprehensive endpoint protection, XDR capabilities, and 24/7 managed detection and response across multiple platforms and environments.

Commercial
MSSP
BitLyft AIR Platform Logo
BitLyft AIR Platform

BitLyft AIR Platform is a managed detection and response solution that combines AI-driven security monitoring with human expertise to provide comprehensive threat detection and incident response services.

Commercial
MSSP
Outpost24 Managed Security Services Logo
Outpost24 Managed Security Services

Outpost24 Managed Security Services offers proactive security monitoring and management across networks, endpoints, applications, and clouds through a comprehensive CTEM platform with expert-led validation and unified risk visibility.

Commercial
MSSP
Blackpanda Managed Security Services Logo
Blackpanda Managed Security Services

A managed security service platform offering fixed-cost incident response, continuous vulnerability scanning, and integrated cyber insurance access through a subscription model.

Commercial
MSSP
ID North Managed Security Services Logo
ID North Managed Security Services

A managed security service provider specializing in identity security solutions including IAM, IGA, and PAM with implementation, operational, and advisory services.

Commercial
MSSP
ASPIA Products and Services Logo
ASPIA Products and Services

ASPIA InfoTech offers a unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation with solutions spanning application security, vulnerability management, GRC, and security incident management.

Commercial
MSSP

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
