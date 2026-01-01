Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service
24/7 managed SOC service with monitoring, protection, and incident response
Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service
24/7 managed SOC service with monitoring, protection, and incident response
Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service Description
Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service is a managed security operations center offering that provides 24/7 security monitoring, protection, and incident response capabilities. The service delivers total visibility into organizational environments through automated monitoring and correlation of security events. The offering combines multiple security capabilities into a unified, centrally managed platform. It incorporates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, user behavior analytics, network analytics, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and deception technologies. The service utilizes artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning-based forensics to reduce cybersecurity management overhead. The service is designed to meet compliance requirements for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR regulations. It is available in two service models: Licenses Only and Full Service. Pricing is based on the number of endpoints being protected, with tiers ranging from 15-49 endpoints up to 301-500 endpoints. Payment plans are offered on monthly, quarterly, or annual terms. The service requires a 12-month minimum contract with monthly credit card charges and auto-renewal until cancellation with 60-day notice. Implementation instructions are provided within one business day of purchase.
Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service FAQ
Common questions about Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service is 24/7 managed SOC service with monitoring, protection, and incident response developed by Stealth-ISS. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Deception, Endpoint Detection And Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership