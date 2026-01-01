Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service Description

Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service is a managed security operations center offering that provides 24/7 security monitoring, protection, and incident response capabilities. The service delivers total visibility into organizational environments through automated monitoring and correlation of security events. The offering combines multiple security capabilities into a unified, centrally managed platform. It incorporates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, user behavior analytics, network analytics, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and deception technologies. The service utilizes artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning-based forensics to reduce cybersecurity management overhead. The service is designed to meet compliance requirements for PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR regulations. It is available in two service models: Licenses Only and Full Service. Pricing is based on the number of endpoints being protected, with tiers ranging from 15-49 endpoints up to 301-500 endpoints. Payment plans are offered on monthly, quarterly, or annual terms. The service requires a 12-month minimum contract with monthly credit card charges and auto-renewal until cancellation with 60-day notice. Implementation instructions are provided within one business day of purchase.