Managed SOC service providing 24x7 monitoring, threat detection & response

Sattrix SOCaaS Description

Sattrix SOCaaS is a managed security operations center service that provides outsourced cybersecurity monitoring and response capabilities. The service operates under two models: MSSP Model using cloud-based and automated processes, and MDR Model leveraging human intervention for proactive threat detection and hunting. The service includes 24x7x365 monitoring by cybersecurity analysts and incident response professionals. The team conducts cyber intelligence research, attack surface analysis, and monitors for infiltration attempts from cyber vectors. The service analyzes and responds to security incidents while taking steps to prevent recurrence. Sattrix SOCaaS addresses common enterprise security challenges including cybersecurity skill shortages, compliance adherence requirements, continuous monitoring needs, supply chain security risks, and incident reporting obligations. The service provides support for regulatory compliance with standards including CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, FINRA, and PCI DSS. The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance threat detection capabilities. Services include vulnerability and patch management support, event log monitoring for anomalies, and recovery of compromised data and assets. The offering provides centralized visibility into security posture with detailed reporting and communication transparency.

Sattrix SOCaaS is Managed SOC service providing 24x7 monitoring, threat detection & response developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Incident Response.

