Atmosera Managed Azure
Managed Azure cloud operations, security, and compliance services provider
Atmosera Managed Azure Description
Atmosera Managed Azure is a managed service provider specializing in Microsoft Azure cloud environments. The company holds Azure Expert MSP status and is recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner with multiple specializations including Threat Protection, Cloud Security, and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop. The service provides managed operations for Azure infrastructure, including 24/7 security monitoring, compliance management, and environment optimization. Atmosera offers professional services across cloud migration, application modernization, DevOps implementation, data engineering, and AI solutions. The company delivers security services with a defense-in-depth approach, covering cloud-to-edge protection. Their managed services include proactive monitoring, incident response, and performance optimization for Azure environments. Additional offerings include technical training services to upskill client teams and DevOps practice adoption support. Atmosera maintains GitHub Partner Advisory Board membership and holds multiple Microsoft specializations including Migrating Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, and Analytics on Microsoft Azure. The service operates with certified Azure experts who manage client environments with focus on performance, security, reliability, and cost optimization. The company provides case study evidence of implementations including virtual desktop infrastructure modernization and AI adoption projects for healthcare and sports media organizations.
Atmosera Managed Azure is Managed Azure cloud operations, security, and compliance services provider developed by Atmosera.
