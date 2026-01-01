Atmosera Managed Azure Logo

Atmosera Managed Azure

Managed Azure cloud operations, security, and compliance services provider

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Atmosera Managed Azure Description

Atmosera Managed Azure is a managed service provider specializing in Microsoft Azure cloud environments. The company holds Azure Expert MSP status and is recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner with multiple specializations including Threat Protection, Cloud Security, and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop. The service provides managed operations for Azure infrastructure, including 24/7 security monitoring, compliance management, and environment optimization. Atmosera offers professional services across cloud migration, application modernization, DevOps implementation, data engineering, and AI solutions. The company delivers security services with a defense-in-depth approach, covering cloud-to-edge protection. Their managed services include proactive monitoring, incident response, and performance optimization for Azure environments. Additional offerings include technical training services to upskill client teams and DevOps practice adoption support. Atmosera maintains GitHub Partner Advisory Board membership and holds multiple Microsoft specializations including Migrating Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure, and Analytics on Microsoft Azure. The service operates with certified Azure experts who manage client environments with focus on performance, security, reliability, and cost optimization. The company provides case study evidence of implementations including virtual desktop infrastructure modernization and AI adoption projects for healthcare and sports media organizations.

Atmosera Managed Azure FAQ

Common questions about Atmosera Managed Azure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Atmosera Managed Azure is Managed Azure cloud operations, security, and compliance services provider developed by Atmosera. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Azure, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →