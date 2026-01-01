AhnLab Global Partnership
Partnership program combining AhnLab security with global security solutions
AhnLab Global Partnership
Partnership program combining AhnLab security with global security solutions
AhnLab Global Partnership Description
AhnLab Global Partnership is a strategic alliance program that combines AhnLab's information security expertise and technology with various global security solutions. The program operates through the Global Partnership Alliance framework. The partnership program enables AhnLab to deliver differentiated services across three main areas: consulting services, security operations center (SOC) services, and security system integration (SI) services. These services are provided by integrating AhnLab's accumulated experience and technical capabilities in the information security field with diverse global security solutions. The program is designed to strengthen AhnLab's security framework while providing customers with security value through collaboration with global information security companies. The partnership approach allows for the combination of multiple security technologies and solutions to address customer security requirements. The Global Partnership Alliance serves as the operational framework through which AhnLab coordinates with international security vendors to deliver integrated security services to customers in the Korean market and potentially other regions.
AhnLab Global Partnership FAQ
Common questions about AhnLab Global Partnership including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AhnLab Global Partnership is Partnership program combining AhnLab security with global security solutions developed by AhnLab. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Enterprise Security, Integration, Managed SOC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership