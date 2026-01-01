AhnLab Global Partnership Description

AhnLab Global Partnership is a strategic alliance program that combines AhnLab's information security expertise and technology with various global security solutions. The program operates through the Global Partnership Alliance framework. The partnership program enables AhnLab to deliver differentiated services across three main areas: consulting services, security operations center (SOC) services, and security system integration (SI) services. These services are provided by integrating AhnLab's accumulated experience and technical capabilities in the information security field with diverse global security solutions. The program is designed to strengthen AhnLab's security framework while providing customers with security value through collaboration with global information security companies. The partnership approach allows for the combination of multiple security technologies and solutions to address customer security requirements. The Global Partnership Alliance serves as the operational framework through which AhnLab coordinates with international security vendors to deliver integrated security services to customers in the Korean market and potentially other regions.