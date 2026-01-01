Sattrix IT Infrastructure Support Logo

Sattrix IT Infrastructure Support provides managed services for IT infrastructure across on-premises, cloud-based, edge computing, and software-defined infrastructure environments. The service covers monitoring, maintenance, optimization, troubleshooting, risk management, and security of infrastructure components including physical servers, storage systems, public/private/hybrid clouds, and network devices. The service addresses system downtime, performance issues, security vulnerabilities, technology adoption challenges, and data management concerns. Support includes configuration management, patch management, vulnerability assessment and remediation, and implementation of security controls. The team monitors infrastructure components to ensure they remain secure, optimized, and aligned with industry best practices. Services extend to cloud migration and management, hybrid IT support and integration, and security with integrated threat intelligence tools. The offering includes backup management, data recovery capabilities, and compliance assurance to meet geographic and industry standards. Infrastructure as code approach is used for service delivery. The service operates across India, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, providing 24/7 infrastructure management. Support teams work to minimize downtime, resolve technical issues, and ensure business continuity. The service can be scaled up or down based on organizational requirements and integrates with existing in-house teams.

Sattrix IT Infrastructure Support is Managed IT infrastructure support and maintenance services developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud Security, Compliance.

