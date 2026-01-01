IBM Cybersecurity Description

IBM Cybersecurity Services provides consulting, integration, and managed security services for enterprise organizations. The service portfolio addresses security challenges across hybrid cloud environments, focusing on protecting identities, data, and workloads. The offering includes four main service areas: Cyber Threat Management - Services for predicting, preventing, and responding to modern security threats Cyber Strategy & Risk - Advisory services for operationalizing cybersecurity compliance and managing regulatory risks CyberDefend - Services focused on data protection, application security, identity management, and hybrid cloud defense X-Force - Threat intelligence and security research services for staying ahead of threats and reducing attack impact IBM Cybersecurity Services operates as a managed security service provider (MSSP) delivering advisory, integration, and ongoing managed security operations. The services utilize AI-driven approaches and are designed to be vendor-agnostic. The IBM Consulting Advantage for Cybersecurity platform provides unified capabilities across the service portfolio. Services are delivered through the IBM Cyber Campus and include security transformation consulting, compliance management, incident response, and security operations support. The offering targets organizations pursuing digital transformation while managing security risks across distributed IT environments.