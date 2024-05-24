Corsica Technologies Cybersecurity
Managed security service provider offering 24/7 SOC, IT support, and compliance
Corsica Technologies Cybersecurity Description
Corsica Technologies is a managed service provider offering cybersecurity and IT services to organizations. The company provides 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring and response services with remediation guarantees. Their cybersecurity offerings include threat detection, incident response, and security monitoring for client systems. The service portfolio extends beyond cybersecurity to include managed IT support covering network infrastructure, servers, backup systems, and Microsoft 365 environments. They offer data integration and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) services, strategic consulting for technology initiatives including mergers and acquisitions and AI strategy, and IT compliance services to help organizations meet regulatory requirements. Corsica Technologies operates with a flat-fee pricing model providing unlimited services and US-based support available 24/7. They serve over 1,000 clients across various sectors including government, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has received G2 recognition as a high performer. Their service delivery follows a four-phase framework: Envision & Align (identifying priorities and gaps), Build & Prepare (system preparation and team alignment), Launch & Refine (deployment and testing), and Optimize & Grow (ongoing support and strategic planning). The company provides clients with 3-year technology roadmaps and maintains a cybersecurity service guarantee.
Corsica Technologies Cybersecurity is Managed security service provider offering 24/7 SOC, IT support, and compliance developed by Corsica Technologies. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Managed SOC.
