Booz Allen Digital Solutions Description

Booz Allen Digital Solutions provides consulting and implementation services focused on digital transformation for government agencies and enterprise organizations. The service portfolio encompasses cloud transformation, software development, and digital customer experience capabilities. The cloud solutions offering includes strategy development, cloud migration planning, hybrid and multicloud environment management, and cloud operations support. The company assists clients with integrating cloud systems across enterprise environments and transforming infrastructure to support multicloud architectures. Software development services focus on accelerating application delivery through DevSecOps methodologies, open architectures, and cloud-native development approaches. The company built Platform One, an enterprise-scale DevSecOps platform for the U.S. Air Force. Digital customer experience services address citizen-facing digital touchpoints and government service delivery platforms. The company implements data-driven customer experience capabilities and modernizes digital platforms for public sector clients. Additional capabilities include digital twin solutions for design and operations planning, edge computing implementations for tactical environments, and multicloud cybersecurity consulting. Services span the full technology lifecycle from strategy and architecture through implementation, integration, and operational support. The company emphasizes secure, open architectures and addresses organizational change management including policies, processes, training, and cultural transformation to support technology adoption.

Booz Allen Digital Solutions is Digital transformation consulting services for government and enterprise clients developed by Booz Allen Hamilton. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Cloud Security, Cybersecurity Consulting.

