Black Kilt Security Description

Black Kilt Security is a cybersecurity consulting firm that provides managed security services to enterprise organizations. The company offers security engineering services including scripting, automation, third-party connections, implementation, configuration, and customization. Their service portfolio includes technology integrations to connect standalone security tools into cohesive solutions, compliance consulting for regulatory requirements and audits across industry sectors, security strategy development based on practical experience, and cyber forensics for investigation and data discovery to uncover insider threats. The firm positions itself as a network of cybersecurity consultants with experience working with Fortune 10 companies and handling data breach incidents. Their consultants provide expertise in areas such as enterprise architecture, security capabilities, and cross-functional team leadership. Black Kilt Security focuses exclusively on cybersecurity services and aims to help organizations protect against phishing attacks, ransomware, and other cyber threats that can lead to data breaches. The company provides consulting services designed to address the cybersecurity needs of organizations that lack in-house expertise.