Managed firewall administration service with 24/7 monitoring and policy mgmt.

Legato Firewall Management is a managed service offering that provides firewall administration and management for organizations. The service operates on a 24/7 basis to monitor firewall infrastructure and respond to security threats in real-time. The service includes continuous monitoring of firewall activity to detect suspicious behavior and potential security breaches. Legato Security manages firewall policy configuration and optimization, including customization of whitelists and blacklists to align with organizational requirements and evolving threat landscapes. The offering handles regular firewall updates and patch management to maintain current security features and address emerging vulnerabilities. Policy management is performed dynamically to adapt firewall rules as business needs change. The service is designed to reduce operational burden on internal IT teams by outsourcing firewall administration tasks. Legato Security's team handles the technical aspects of firewall management while organizations maintain their network security posture. The service supports compliance requirements through managed firewall configurations and monitoring. Organizations receive firewall management without needing to maintain dedicated in-house expertise for firewall administration and security operations.

