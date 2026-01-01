Cybrhawk Patch Management Description

Cybrhawk Patch Management is a managed service that handles the identification, acquisition, testing, and deployment of software updates for operating systems, applications, and firmware. The service addresses security vulnerabilities, bugs, and performance issues through systematic patch deployment. The service follows a structured workflow that begins with asset discovery to identify all systems requiring patches. It includes patch testing procedures to validate updates before deployment and implements scheduling to minimize disruption to daily operations. Cybrhawk's approach focuses on maintaining system security by addressing the hundreds of new vulnerabilities disclosed monthly. The service manages the complete patch lifecycle from identification through deployment, handling updates for multiple system types including operating systems, applications, and firmware components. The patch management service is designed to reduce the risk of data breaches and cyberattacks that result from unpatched software vulnerabilities. It provides organizations with a systematic approach to keeping their systems current with security updates without requiring internal resources to manage the patching process.