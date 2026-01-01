Risk Cognizance GRCaaS MSSP Business Launchpad with vCISO Services Description

Risk Cognizance GRCaaS MSSP Business Launchpad with vCISO Services is a platform designed to enable organizations to launch and operate their own Managed Security Service Provider business. The platform provides a GRC as a Service (GRCaaS) foundation that allows users to offer cybersecurity and compliance services to clients on a subscription basis. The platform supports the delivery of multiple service types including vulnerability assessments, compliance audits, incident response, and virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) consulting. It includes tools for automating compliance processes, managing client relationships, and streamlining MSSP operations. The solution operates on a multi-tenant model, allowing MSSP operators to serve multiple clients through a single platform instance. It provides reporting and analysis capabilities that enable service providers to demonstrate service effectiveness to their clients. The platform is designed to scale as the MSSP business grows, accommodating new client requirements and expanded service offerings. The service is positioned as a business enablement platform rather than a traditional security tool, providing the infrastructure and operational framework needed to run a GRC-focused MSSP with vCISO capabilities.