Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response

AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense Description

AKATI Sekurity is a managed security service provider that has been operating since 2007, serving over 400 organizations across five continents. The company provides proactive cyber defense services for banks, corporations, and government agencies. The service portfolio includes four main offerings: Managed Security Services (MSSP) provides 24/7 threat monitoring and response through security analytics and AI-driven threat intelligence. The service acts as an extension of client security teams with continuous protection and real-time threat detection. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) services help organizations achieve regulatory compliance by implementing security frameworks, aligning operations with industry standards, and developing risk mitigation programs. Security Consulting Services deliver strategic guidance through comprehensive risk assessments, security roadmap design, and implementation of security solutions tailored to specific operational environments. Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) provides rapid response to cyber incidents through forensic investigations to identify attack vectors, determine breach scope, implement remediation strategies, and harden defenses. The company focuses on anticipating and neutralizing threats before they occur, moving beyond traditional reactive security measures.

AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense is Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response developed by AKATI Sekurity. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Digital Forensics, GRC.

