AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense
Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response
AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense
Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response
AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense Description
AKATI Sekurity is a managed security service provider that has been operating since 2007, serving over 400 organizations across five continents. The company provides proactive cyber defense services for banks, corporations, and government agencies. The service portfolio includes four main offerings: Managed Security Services (MSSP) provides 24/7 threat monitoring and response through security analytics and AI-driven threat intelligence. The service acts as an extension of client security teams with continuous protection and real-time threat detection. Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) services help organizations achieve regulatory compliance by implementing security frameworks, aligning operations with industry standards, and developing risk mitigation programs. Security Consulting Services deliver strategic guidance through comprehensive risk assessments, security roadmap design, and implementation of security solutions tailored to specific operational environments. Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) provides rapid response to cyber incidents through forensic investigations to identify attack vectors, determine breach scope, implement remediation strategies, and harden defenses. The company focuses on anticipating and neutralizing threats before they occur, moving beyond traditional reactive security measures.
AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense FAQ
Common questions about AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense is Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response developed by AKATI Sekurity. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Digital Forensics, GRC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership