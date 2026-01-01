XYPRO Trusted Security & Implementation Services Logo

XYPRO Trusted Security & Implementation Services

Professional security consulting & implementation services for HPE NonStop

XYPRO Trusted Security & Implementation Services provides professional security consulting and implementation services with a focus on HPE NonStop environments. The service offering includes security implementations, security reviews, and security education delivered by experienced security professionals. The service includes a free Rapid Security Assessment that provides a detailed view of threats across HPE NonStop environments. This assessment includes a review with a security expert to discuss findings and recommendations, helping organizations implement industry best practices and protect against advanced threats. XYPRO Professional Services provide actionable insight and recommendations by identifying risks and gaps in security posture. The services are designed to optimize productivity while securing assets, with particular emphasis on protecting customer personal information for organizations with compliance obligations. The company has over 35 years of experience in security, originally starting with consulting services to banks. The services aim to help organizations achieve security results faster and more effectively while improving efficiency to meet future demands. The professional services team works to accelerate security return on investment for XYPRO solutions.

XYPRO Trusted Security & Implementation Services is Professional security consulting & implementation services for HPE NonStop developed by XYPRO Technology Corporation. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider, Risk Assessment.

