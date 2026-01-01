GuidePoint Security SOC Services Logo

GuidePoint Security SOC Services

Managed SOC services for threat detection, incident response & optimization

GuidePoint Security SOC Services Description

GuidePoint Security SOC Services provides managed security operations center capabilities to help organizations detect and respond to security incidents. The service includes professional services for SOC optimization, platform-specific implementations, and managed security operations. The offering evaluates current network and infrastructure security needs, assesses SOC processes and maturity levels, and identifies areas for improvement. Services include building enterprise defense frameworks, creating SOC maturity roadmaps, and identifying real-world threats through cyber threat intelligence research. The service focuses on increasing visibility by identifying new detection and response capabilities, determining efficacy of existing detection capabilities, and identifying detection gaps. It assesses log and data source fidelity and consolidates response workflows and runbooks. GuidePoint provides SOC and cyber advisory staffing services to maintain operational security operations centers and assist with special projects. The team includes security operations experts and engineers who help optimize SOC environments to respond to relevant threats while driving efficiencies in automated and human response processes. Specific service areas include Security Analytics Services for improving visibility into security events, SOAR Services for operationalizing security orchestration through automated playbooks, Insider Threat Solutions for identifying compromised credentials and malicious individuals, and platform-specific services including Splunk implementation and training.

GuidePoint Security SOC Services FAQ

GuidePoint Security SOC Services is Managed SOC services for threat detection, incident response & optimization developed by GuidePoint Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Insider Threat, Managed Detection Response.

