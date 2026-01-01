Sattrix Cyber Security Consultancy Services
Sattrix provides cybersecurity consulting and managed security services to help organizations implement and operationalize cybersecurity initiatives, technology transformation, and IT cost optimization. The company offers services based on security frameworks, industry standards, and best practices. The consulting services include gap analysis of cybersecurity strategy, IT infrastructure modernization, and IT cost optimization recommendations. Security specialists and business consultants work together to assess organizational needs and provide tailored solutions. Implementation support includes integration of recommended solutions into existing systems, working with internal staff to ensure smooth transitions with minimal disruptions. Post-implementation hypercare support addresses issues and escalations to ensure infrastructure functions as planned. The company provides 24/7 managed assistance for monitoring and maintaining cybersecurity and IT infrastructure, enabling real-time response to threats and incidents. Services cover multiple security domains including network security, cloud security, endpoint security, application security, data security, identity and access management, vulnerability management, penetration testing, and security incident and event management. Compliance guidance is provided for regulatory requirements including PCI DSS and ISO 27001, helping organizations maintain adherence to international standards. The company offers managed detection and response services with security operations center capabilities for incident detection, monitoring, analysis, and remote response services.
