Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services Description

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services provides outsourced security operations for organizations of various sizes. The service portfolio includes Security Operations Center (SOC) services for centralized cybersecurity processes and incident response, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with 24/7 threat detection and threat hunting capabilities, and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) services to automate routine security processes. The offering includes vulnerability management services that scan networks for security vulnerabilities and apply patches, Device as a Service for security device management, and IT infrastructure security support. The company provides cybersecurity compliance advisory and consulting services to help organizations meet security standards and regulatory requirements. Additional services include round-the-clock helpdesk and technical support, professional consulting services, security assessment services, and on-demand access to cybersecurity experts. The service uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for threat detection and response. Sattrix offers cloud security monitoring for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The company manages various security devices including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and endpoint security solutions. Services are customizable based on organizational needs and include compliance support for standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.