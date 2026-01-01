Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services Logo

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services Description

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services provides outsourced security operations for organizations of various sizes. The service portfolio includes Security Operations Center (SOC) services for centralized cybersecurity processes and incident response, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with 24/7 threat detection and threat hunting capabilities, and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) services to automate routine security processes. The offering includes vulnerability management services that scan networks for security vulnerabilities and apply patches, Device as a Service for security device management, and IT infrastructure security support. The company provides cybersecurity compliance advisory and consulting services to help organizations meet security standards and regulatory requirements. Additional services include round-the-clock helpdesk and technical support, professional consulting services, security assessment services, and on-demand access to cybersecurity experts. The service uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for threat detection and response. Sattrix offers cloud security monitoring for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The company manages various security devices including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and endpoint security solutions. Services are customizable based on organizational needs and include compliance support for standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services FAQ

Common questions about Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services is Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →