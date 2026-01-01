Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support
Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services
Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support
Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services Description
Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services provides outsourced security operations for organizations of various sizes. The service portfolio includes Security Operations Center (SOC) services for centralized cybersecurity processes and incident response, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with 24/7 threat detection and threat hunting capabilities, and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) services to automate routine security processes. The offering includes vulnerability management services that scan networks for security vulnerabilities and apply patches, Device as a Service for security device management, and IT infrastructure security support. The company provides cybersecurity compliance advisory and consulting services to help organizations meet security standards and regulatory requirements. Additional services include round-the-clock helpdesk and technical support, professional consulting services, security assessment services, and on-demand access to cybersecurity experts. The service uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for threat detection and response. Sattrix offers cloud security monitoring for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. The company manages various security devices including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and endpoint security solutions. Services are customizable based on organizational needs and include compliance support for standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR.
Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services FAQ
Common questions about Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services is Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership