Divoro Cybersecurity Services
Cybersecurity services provider for software companies offering MDR, pentesting
Divoro Cybersecurity Services
Cybersecurity services provider for software companies offering MDR, pentesting
Divoro Cybersecurity Services Description
Divoro provides cybersecurity services targeted at technology and software companies. The company offers a range of security services designed to help organizations scale while maintaining security and compliance. The service portfolio includes Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with 24/7 endpoint monitoring and real-time threat response capabilities. Divoro provides penetration testing services that include manual testing of infrastructure and source code, delivering reports with vulnerability findings and remediation recommendations. Compliance services cover frameworks including SOC2, GDPR, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701. The company assists with building security frameworks, implementing Secure SDLC practices, and providing virtual CISO (vCISO) services. Divoro also offers M&A technology due diligence services for acquisitions, focusing on open-source license compliance, software security, and code quality assessment. The company positions itself as providing SOC-as-a-Service capabilities, including security operations center deployment and cybersecurity gap analysis. Team members hold certifications including SOC 2 Type II, OSCP, CEH, and CISSP.
Divoro Cybersecurity Services FAQ
Common questions about Divoro Cybersecurity Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Divoro Cybersecurity Services is Cybersecurity services provider for software companies offering MDR, pentesting developed by Divoro. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GDPR, Managed Detection Response.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox