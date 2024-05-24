Divoro Cybersecurity Services Description

Divoro provides cybersecurity services targeted at technology and software companies. The company offers a range of security services designed to help organizations scale while maintaining security and compliance. The service portfolio includes Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with 24/7 endpoint monitoring and real-time threat response capabilities. Divoro provides penetration testing services that include manual testing of infrastructure and source code, delivering reports with vulnerability findings and remediation recommendations. Compliance services cover frameworks including SOC2, GDPR, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701. The company assists with building security frameworks, implementing Secure SDLC practices, and providing virtual CISO (vCISO) services. Divoro also offers M&A technology due diligence services for acquisitions, focusing on open-source license compliance, software security, and code quality assessment. The company positions itself as providing SOC-as-a-Service capabilities, including security operations center deployment and cybersecurity gap analysis. Team members hold certifications including SOC 2 Type II, OSCP, CEH, and CISSP.