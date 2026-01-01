Qmulos Q-Splunk Services Description

Q-Splunk Services is a specialized consulting offering that provides Splunk expertise to organizations seeking to optimize their Splunk deployments. The service assigns dedicated Splunk engineers who work as virtual team members to assess, configure, and tune Splunk environments according to client requirements. The service begins with a deployment health evaluation to assess the current Splunk implementation. Engineers facilitate stakeholder discussions to understand organizational needs and identify appropriate data sources for monitoring and compliance purposes. They perform data source verification and map system data across the enterprise to ensure proper information collection. Consultants configure controls based on organizational requirements and customize dashboards for different stakeholders. The service includes implementation and configuration of Splunk Premium Applications such as Enterprise Security, ITSI, and SOAR. Engineers provide knowledge transfer to internal teams and develop roadmaps for future Splunk usage. Engagements can be structured for short-term or long-term durations. The service aims to optimize Splunk infrastructure, reduce licensing costs through right-sizing, and improve security and operational outcomes. Consultants are vetted for technical expertise and collaborative skills to integrate with client teams.