Qmulos Q-Splunk Services
Splunk consulting services for deployment optimization and configuration
Qmulos Q-Splunk Services
Splunk consulting services for deployment optimization and configuration
Qmulos Q-Splunk Services Description
Q-Splunk Services is a specialized consulting offering that provides Splunk expertise to organizations seeking to optimize their Splunk deployments. The service assigns dedicated Splunk engineers who work as virtual team members to assess, configure, and tune Splunk environments according to client requirements. The service begins with a deployment health evaluation to assess the current Splunk implementation. Engineers facilitate stakeholder discussions to understand organizational needs and identify appropriate data sources for monitoring and compliance purposes. They perform data source verification and map system data across the enterprise to ensure proper information collection. Consultants configure controls based on organizational requirements and customize dashboards for different stakeholders. The service includes implementation and configuration of Splunk Premium Applications such as Enterprise Security, ITSI, and SOAR. Engineers provide knowledge transfer to internal teams and develop roadmaps for future Splunk usage. Engagements can be structured for short-term or long-term durations. The service aims to optimize Splunk infrastructure, reduce licensing costs through right-sizing, and improve security and operational outcomes. Consultants are vetted for technical expertise and collaborative skills to integrate with client teams.
Qmulos Q-Splunk Services FAQ
Common questions about Qmulos Q-Splunk Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Qmulos Q-Splunk Services is Splunk consulting services for deployment optimization and configuration developed by Qmulos. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Configuration Management, Dashboard.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership