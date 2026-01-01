UltraViolet Cyber SOC-as-a-Service
UltraViolet Cyber SOC-as-a-Service provides 24x7x365 security operations center capabilities delivered through flexible deployment models. The service operates using customer-provided SIEM or EDR technology platforms and combines human-led investigation with automated monitoring. The service offers continuous security event monitoring, investigation, and escalation with near real-time detection, enrichment, and correlation of security events. Analysts perform triage and conduct Tier 1 through Tier 3 investigations of security incidents. Detection engineering follows MITRE methodology through modeled threat scenarios. Three delivery models are available: Co-Managed (using customer licenses with shared engineers), Hybrid (dedicated team extension with shared location and processes), and Turnkey (complete solution with provider licenses and engineers). Customers receive access to a portal for investigation analysis and reporting. The service monitors telemetry for viruses, ransomware, and threats, with rapid escalation of notable security events to customers. A custom threat plan evaluates available data sources for each deployment. The service works with multiple security platforms including Splunk, Microsoft, IBM, and CrowdStrike technologies.
