Managed security service providing embedded certified cyber operators

UltraViolet Cyber Dedicated Defense is a managed security service that embeds certified cybersecurity professionals directly into client operations. The service provides security engineers who function as an extension of the client's existing team, operating under either the client's platforms and processes or UltraViolet's systems as directed. The service delivers hands-on support for platform management, security operations, and continuous security posture reinforcement. Dedicated Defense resources participate in ongoing meetings and day-to-day activities, serve as technical focal points for UltraViolet technical services, and provide support for both ad hoc and ongoing project requests. The program operates across multiple industries including retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, technology, energy and utilities, and government sectors. Resources work under client direction and can provide technical support on client-specified platforms and technologies. The service model offers flexible delivery options including co-managed, hybrid, or platform-enabled approaches. All responsibilities of the Dedicated Defense resources are directed by the client unless otherwise indicated in written communication.

