CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) Logo

CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC)

24/7 network operations center providing infrastructure monitoring and support

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) Description

CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) is a managed service that provides continuous monitoring and support for IT infrastructure. The service operates around the clock to detect and respond to IT incidents affecting network availability and performance. The NOC monitors various infrastructure components including servers, switches, routers, firewalls, VPNs, and cloud resources. The service focuses on maintaining network uptime through real-time detection of anomalies, root cause analysis, and immediate corrective actions. The service includes performance management to optimize system and network operations, proactive maintenance to prevent issues before they impact users, and quick recovery procedures for outages and hardware failures. The NOC is designed to support organizations that require uptime service level agreements and need to minimize IT disruptions. Target users include mid-sized to large enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and organizations with remote or hybrid workforce environments. The service aims to reduce lost revenue and productivity associated with IT downtime by providing continuous infrastructure oversight and incident response capabilities.

CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) FAQ

Common questions about CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) is 24/7 network operations center providing infrastructure monitoring and support developed by CybrHawk. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Incident Response, Infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →