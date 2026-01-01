Legato Security Managed Security Services
MSSP offering MDR with CAASM capabilities and security operations services
Legato Security Managed Security Services Description
Legato Security is a Managed Security Service Provider that delivers managed detection and response services integrated with Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management capabilities. The service provides real-time threat detection, asset visibility, and contextual security monitoring for assets moving on and off the network. The company operates through a People, Process, and Technology framework with a US-based team that functions as an extension of client security and IT teams. Services are delivered through their Ensemble Security Operations Platform, which is designed to increase visibility, reduce complexity, and improve operational efficiency. Legato Security offers four main service categories: - Managed Security Services for operational efficiency and threat detection - Strategic Security Services providing peer benchmarking and technology-agnostic recommendations - Professional Security Services for customized security implementations - Ensemble Security Operations Platform for centralized security operations The provider maintains a technology-agnostic approach, working with existing client security investments and infrastructure. Services include 24x7 security monitoring, alert management, vulnerability management, and threat response capabilities. The platform integrates with multiple security technologies to consolidate threat intelligence and eliminate security gaps across client environments.
