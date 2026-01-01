Cycatz Cyber Defence Description

Cycatz Cyber Defence is a managed security service provider that offers cybersecurity services for organizations across multiple domains. The company provides cyber defense services focused on protecting businesses from cyber threats through defense strategies and proactive solutions. The service portfolio includes compliance services to ensure adherence to global standards including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and industry-specific regulations. Cloud security services are offered to protect cloud infrastructure with security measures for data privacy and compliance across multi-cloud environments. Cycatz provides cyber risk advisory services that include risk assessments and strategic advisory to address security posture. Red team exercises are conducted to simulate real-world cyberattacks and identify vulnerabilities. The company also offers API testing services and vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT). The platform includes Attack Surface Management (ASM) capabilities for identifying and managing potential points of exposure to cyber threats. Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) features are available for multi-cloud environment protection. Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions help organizations align IT activities with business objectives while managing risks. Cycatz operates with a risk-based approach, prioritizing controls based on potential damage. The service includes dedicated client focus with managing teams assigned to specific client needs and scalable security solutions.