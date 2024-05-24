DSShield Security Operations Center Logo

DSShield Security Operations Center

by DSShield

Managed SOC service providing 24/7 monitoring and threat response

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Log Management
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DSShield Security Operations Center Description

DSShield Security Operations Center is a managed security service that provides round-the-clock monitoring and protection for networks, systems, cloud environments, APIs, applications, and databases. The service is built on three core pillars: people, process, and technology. The SOC process includes initial assessment and gap analysis of current capabilities, customized environment tuning for logs and security use cases, development of honeypot environments, dark web monitoring with cyber threat intelligence, and creation of policies and procedures for incident management, patch management, and change management. The service defines escalation matrices, SOC roles and responsibilities, KPIs, and decision trees. Technology components include asset discovery to identify connected devices and systems, vulnerability assessment to identify exploitable weaknesses, network and host intrusion detection for suspicious activity monitoring, SIEM and log management for event correlation and analysis, behavioral monitoring with threat intelligence using worldwide and localized data sources, cyber threat intelligence for monitoring critical assets on the internet and dark web, and honeypot deployment to lure malicious actors and gather intelligence on attack methodologies. The service emphasizes continual improvement through enhancement of SOC capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency of services and processes, with corrective measures introduced as necessary. Security experts handle threat response while organizations focus on core business operations.

DSShield Security Operations Center FAQ

Common questions about DSShield Security Operations Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DSShield Security Operations Center is Managed SOC service providing 24/7 monitoring and threat response developed by DSShield. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Log Management.

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