Liquid C2 Cyber Defence Services Description

Liquid C2 Cyber Defence Services provides managed security services focused on protecting organizations from cyber threats. The service is part of Liquid C2's broader "We Secure" portfolio, which includes governance, risk and compliance, cyber risk assurance, cyber defense services, and cyber security solutions. The service operates as a managed security offering that helps organizations detect, respond to, and defend against cyber threats. It is positioned alongside other security services including governance frameworks, risk assessment capabilities, and security solution implementations. Liquid C2 delivers these services as part of their cloud-focused business model, which also encompasses Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, Google Cloud platforms, and communication solutions. The company operates in Africa and provides security services to organizations across various sectors. The cyber defense services integrate with Liquid C2's professional services offerings, including discovery, planning, deployment, and support services. The company has demonstrated experience in helping organizations achieve ISO 27001 certification and implementing email security solutions. Liquid C2 maintains partnerships with major technology vendors including Microsoft, Cloudflare, Google Cloud, and AvePoint to deliver their security services.