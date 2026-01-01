Integrity360 Managed Firewall
Integrity360 Managed Firewall
Integrity360 Managed Firewall Description
Integrity360 Managed Firewall is a managed security service that provides ongoing firewall administration and monitoring. The service is delivered by Integrity360, an international cybersecurity company based in Ireland. The service handles firewall management tasks on behalf of organizations, allowing them to outsource the operational aspects of their network security infrastructure. This includes continuous monitoring of firewall systems and management of firewall configurations. As part of Integrity360's broader managed cyber services portfolio, the Managed Firewall service integrates with their other security offerings including Managed IPS, Managed SD-WAN, and Managed Fortinet Fabric services. The service is positioned to address challenges related to expanding attack surfaces and securing network perimeters. The managed firewall offering is designed for organizations that require professional oversight of their firewall infrastructure but may lack internal resources or expertise to maintain 24/7 firewall operations. The service provides operational support for firewall technologies as part of a comprehensive managed security approach.
Integrity360 Managed Firewall FAQ
Common questions about Integrity360 Managed Firewall including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
