GoSecure Security Operations Services provides managed security operations that include firewall migration, configuration, and ongoing security operations support. The service encompasses planning and execution of firewall system migrations with configuration aligned to organizational security requirements. The offering includes assessment of existing security infrastructure using industry practices to identify areas for fortification. The service provides 24/7 security operations center coverage with daily operations triage and alert response capabilities. Services extend beyond firewall management to include comprehensive security measures for protecting digital infrastructure. The team provides specialized Microsoft security support as part of the service portfolio. The approach involves meticulous assessment of the current security landscape, followed by orchestrated transitions designed to minimize disruptions while maintaining optimal performance. The service includes continual monitoring and swift response to security events through the security operations center. GoSecure positions this as a managed service offering that combines technical expertise in firewall systems with broader security operations capabilities, delivered through a team with experience in security infrastructure management and threat response.

