Lazarus Alliance provides Proactive Cyber Security Services as a managed security service provider. The company offers cybersecurity services to organizations seeking external security expertise and support. The service is designed to help organizations manage their cybersecurity posture through professional security services. The company operates as a managed security service provider, delivering security capabilities to clients who require ongoing security management and support. The platform is accessible through a web-based interface and supports multiple languages including English, Spanish, German, French, Hebrew, Italian, Greek, Japanese, Norwegian, Arabic, Polish, Dutch, Portuguese, Ukrainian, Russian, Hindi, Punjabi, and Chinese (Simplified), indicating a global service reach. As a managed security service provider, Lazarus Alliance delivers cybersecurity services that organizations can leverage to enhance their security operations without building internal capabilities. The service model allows organizations to outsource security functions to experienced professionals.

Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security® Services is Proactive cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions developed by Lazarus Alliance.

