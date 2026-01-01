SilverSky Cybersecurity
SilverSky is a managed security service provider that offers a platform of cybersecurity services and email protection capabilities. The company operates global 24/7 security operation centers staffed by security engineers who provide extended security team support for organizations. The service includes automated threat response actions based on global intelligence and tailored response playbooks customized for each customer. SilverSky has over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity and maintains authority to operate in sensitive government networks, with regulatory compliance built into its foundation. The company serves over 4,000 IT teams and provides services including managed extended detection and response (MxDR), managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR), network protection, email protection, security awareness training, vulnerability management, multi-factor authentication, security consulting, and Microsoft 365/Azure services. SilverSky integrates with multiple security technology vendors and platforms to consolidate security technologies into a single view. The company emphasizes combining behavioral tracking and machine learning with human analysis and support to protect customer attack surfaces.
