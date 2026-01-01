SilverSky Cybersecurity Logo

SilverSky Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services provider with 24/7 SOC and email protection

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SilverSky Cybersecurity Description

SilverSky is a managed security service provider that offers a platform of cybersecurity services and email protection capabilities. The company operates global 24/7 security operation centers staffed by security engineers who provide extended security team support for organizations. The service includes automated threat response actions based on global intelligence and tailored response playbooks customized for each customer. SilverSky has over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity and maintains authority to operate in sensitive government networks, with regulatory compliance built into its foundation. The company serves over 4,000 IT teams and provides services including managed extended detection and response (MxDR), managed endpoint detection and response (MEDR), network protection, email protection, security awareness training, vulnerability management, multi-factor authentication, security consulting, and Microsoft 365/Azure services. SilverSky integrates with multiple security technology vendors and platforms to consolidate security technologies into a single view. The company emphasizes combining behavioral tracking and machine learning with human analysis and support to protect customer attack surfaces.

SilverSky Cybersecurity FAQ

Common questions about SilverSky Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SilverSky Cybersecurity is Managed cybersecurity services provider with 24/7 SOC and email protection developed by SilverSky. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Email Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →