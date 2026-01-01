Tata Communications Interaction Fabric Logo

Communication platform for customer and employee interactions via multiple channels

Tata Communications Interaction Fabric Description

Tata Communications Interaction Fabric is a unified communication platform that consolidates customer experience and employee experience capabilities. The platform combines multiple communication services including CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service), CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service), Unified Communications, and Cloud Voice solutions. The platform enables organizations to manage customer interactions across multiple channels including voice, messaging, and other communication methods. It provides contact center functionality with AI-powered tools for agent assistance and automated interactions. The system processes over 60 billion annual interactions and supports high-volume operations. For employee communications, the platform offers unified communications and collaboration tools designed for hybrid work environments. It includes SIP trunking capabilities for cloud-based voice services and integrates with UC platforms. The Kaleyra Phone component unifies voice and messaging in a single interface. The platform incorporates AI capabilities through Kaleyra.ai, which provides tools for enhancing customer interactions and workforce efficiency. It includes features for contextual data analysis and personalized conversations. The system supports compliance requirements and offers cross-channel conversation management. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple vendors and enable migration of existing communication systems. It provides analytics and insights for contact center operations and supports global deployment with multi-channel communication capabilities.

Tata Communications Interaction Fabric is Communication platform for customer and employee interactions via multiple channels developed by Tata Communications. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.

