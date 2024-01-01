BusKill is a laptop kill cord that can trigger your computer to lock or shutdown when it's physically separated from you.
Phish Report is currently unavailable as it requires JavaScript and cookies to be enabled in your browser to function.
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
Leveraging WebDAV features for covert communication and payload delivery.
Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.