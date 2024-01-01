Javascript in one pic 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Online version Online Mindmap TODO Syntax highlight Color notes Preview About this project The original intent of this project was to note down the syntax and basic concepts of Javascript for personal use, also used as a syllabus for teaching at the same time. The effectiveness of using a Mind map diagram to summarize a programming language is totally unexpected, it looks like a catalogue of handbook talking about Javascript and filled with syntax details. With a single picture/file, Javascript programmers can not only have a overview of the whole picture of this language, but also could locate to practical syntax examples ASAP. The original mindmap diagram is drawn with Mindnode and exported to PDF/PNG/OPML files along with a *.mm file which can be edited with FreeMind, another SVG file will be released after the whole project is finished(issues #9). In addition to Javascript, Python3 & Golang versions are on the way! If you find this project helpful, please consider making a donation with bitcoin or other way 🍻 Related projects Python3 in one pic Go in one pic (in preparation) TODO Function(basic) - inside