FingerprintJS is a source-available, client-side, browser fingerprinting library that queries browser attributes and computes a hashed visitor identifier from them. Unlike cookies and local storage, a fingerprint stays the same in incognito/private mode and even when browser data is purged. License: Starting version 4.0.0, FingerprintJS is licensed under Business Source License 1.1. The BSL allows use only for non-production purposes. Use Case: Is a commercial license required? Exploring FingerprintJS for your own research, hobbies, and testing purposes - No. Using FingerprintJS to build a proof-of-concept application - No. Using FingerprintJS to build revenue-generating applications - Yes. Using FingerprintJS to build software that is provided as a service (SaaS) - Yes. Forking FingerprintJS for any production purposes - Yes. To purchase a license for uses not authorized by BSL, please contact sales@fingerprint.com. Demo: Visit https://fingerprintjs.github.io/fingerprintjs to know your visitor identifier. Now, try visiting the same page in private/incognito mode and notice how the visitor identifier remains the same! Getting Started: <script>