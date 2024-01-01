Node.js Ebook 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas. French Version English Version NoteI designed this ebook mainly for French developers (so the English version is less complete). I gave two live stream in French on the ebook, if you want to see/listen to them: Devenir un BON développeur NodeJS - Practical programming Devenir un(e) dévelopeur(se) Node.js avec @Fraxken - TonyGO How to contribute ? I welcome contributions to complement the various links and resources already present in the ebook. I am open to new sections as long as they are in line with my vision of the ebook (so don't hesitate to ask me if you are not sure). Follow me on social network Twitter LinkedIn ✨ Contributors Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key): Gentilhomme🖋 📝 📖 💡 🤔 Nicolas Hallaert📖 🌍 PierreD📖 🌍 Tony Gorez👀 📢 Vincent Dhennin👀 Alexandre Malaj👀 Vladimir de Turckheim👀 Alexandre Coin📖