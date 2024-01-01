The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.
A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas. French Version English Version NoteI designed this ebook mainly for French developers (so the English version is less complete). I gave two live stream in French on the ebook, if you want to see/listen to them: Devenir un BON développeur NodeJS - Practical programming Devenir un(e) dévelopeur(se) Node.js avec @Fraxken - TonyGO How to contribute ? I welcome contributions to complement the various links and resources already present in the ebook. I am open to new sections as long as they are in line with my vision of the ebook (so don't hesitate to ask me if you are not sure). Follow me on social network Twitter LinkedIn ✨ Contributors Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key): Gentilhomme🖋 📝 📖 💡 🤔 Nicolas Hallaert📖 🌍 PierreD📖 🌍 Tony Gorez👀 📢 Vincent Dhennin👀 Alexandre Malaj👀 Vladimir de Turckheim👀 Alexandre Coin📖
A project with Terraform and Ansible scripts to create an orchestrated BlueTeam Lab for testing attacks and forensic artifacts on Windows environment.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports