Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.
Adobe Experience Manager Vulnerability Scanner aemscan is a tool designed to scan Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) instances for potential security vulnerabilities. It uses a combination of static and dynamic analysis to identify vulnerabilities and provides recommendations for remediation. aemscan is a valuable tool for AEM administrators and security professionals who want to ensure the security and integrity of their AEM instances.
A hybrid mobile app for Android that intentionally contains vulnerabilities for testing and education
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
A tool for validating and repairing Yara rules
A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals