Adobe Experience Manager Vulnerability Scanner aemscan is a tool designed to scan Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) instances for potential security vulnerabilities. It uses a combination of static and dynamic analysis to identify vulnerabilities and provides recommendations for remediation. aemscan is a valuable tool for AEM administrators and security professionals who want to ensure the security and integrity of their AEM instances.

