Pair Domains offers domain registration, web hosting, and other services. With every domain registration, you get free features such as Whois Privacy, Dynamic DNS, and more. Here are some of the benefits of registering with Pair Domains: * Free Whois Privacy * Free Dynamic DNS * Free Domain Parking * Free Custom DNS * Free Web Site Address Forwarding * Free Email Forwarding * Free Domain Lock and Transfer Lock Security Pair Domains also offers 24/7/365 toll-free, top-notch, unlimited customer support. Register or transfer today and take advantage of their low rates and no hidden fees!