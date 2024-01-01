bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration

A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search.
This repository contains all the material from the talk "Esoteric sub-domain enumeration techniques" given at Bugcrowd LevelUp 2017 virtual conference
A command-line tool for searching and extracting strings from files with various options like ASCII and Unicode string search.
Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
A collaborative forensic timeline analysis tool for organizing and analyzing data with rich annotations and comments.
GUI-based memory forensic capture tool for cyber forensics and cyber crime investigation.
ForensicMiner, Redefine DFIR Automations
A library to access and parse Windows NT Registry File (REGF) format.