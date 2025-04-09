Hook Security is a security awareness training platform that focuses on phishing prevention and building a security-aware culture within organizations. The platform offers several key components: 1. Phishing Testing - Provides automated phishing simulations with customizable templates to test employee vulnerability to phishing attacks. 2. Security Awareness Training - Delivers training content using a psychological security approach (PsySec) that incorporates humor, repetition, and neuroscience principles to improve threat recognition. 3. Instant Training - Offers immediate video feedback when employees click on simulated phishing tests. 4. Personalized Learning - Provides varied training content in different styles, lengths, and topics that can be deployed monthly or annually. 5. Reporting and Analytics - Includes real-time reporting capabilities to track employee progress and identify areas of vulnerability. 6. Scheduling and Automation - Allows administrators to schedule phishing tests and training sessions in advance with automated reminders. 7. Hook Minute - A free daily phishing quiz to help users practice identifying phishing attempts. The platform aims to move beyond compliance-focused training to create lasting behavioral changes through engaging content that employees are more likely to remember and apply.
