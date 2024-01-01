BuckleGripper

ALTERNATIVES

Koadic 0 ( 0 ) A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlwindows

GraphSpy 0 ( 0 ) GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location. Offensive Security Free

OfficePurge 0 ( 0 ) A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches. Offensive Security Free digital-forensicsincident-response

Pwndrop 0 ( 0 ) Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingred-team

Sublist3r 0 ( 0 ) Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines. Offensive Security Free osintpenetration-testingsubdomain-enumerationbug-hunting