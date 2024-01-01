BuckleGripper Logo

BuckleGripper

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Given a suspected phishing url or file of line separated urls, visit, screenshot, and scrape for interesting files. Visit a suspected phishing page, screenshot it and pillage it for phishing archives. Example of reading in a single url: `$ python bucklegripper.py -s openphish -u http://www.govwebsearch.com/apc/opc/pdp/safe/optusnet.com.au/Login.html`.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingscreenshotphishing-detection

ALTERNATIVES

GraphSpy Logo

GraphSpy

0 (0)

GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.

Offensive Security
Free