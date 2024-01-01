A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
Given a suspected phishing url or file of line separated urls, visit, screenshot, and scrape for interesting files. Visit a suspected phishing page, screenshot it and pillage it for phishing archives. Example of reading in a single url: `$ python bucklegripper.py -s openphish -u http://www.govwebsearch.com/apc/opc/pdp/safe/optusnet.com.au/Login.html`.
GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.
A tool to remove malicious artifacts from Microsoft Office documents, preventing malware infections and data breaches.
Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.