Social Engineering Attacks

ALTERNATIVES

Boofuzz 0 ( 0 ) Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything Offensive Security Free instrumentationfuzzing

Koadic 0 ( 0 ) A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controlwindows

OWASP Amass 0 ( 0 ) Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques. Offensive Security Free asset-discoverynetwork-mappingdns-reconnaissanceopen-source-intelligence