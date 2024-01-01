An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
Social engineering attacks involve manipulating individuals into divulging confidential information or performing actions that compromise security. These attacks exploit human psychology and trust to bypass technical security measures.
An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.
Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything
A COM Command & Control framework using JScript for stealthy and flexible command and control capabilities on Windows systems.
A powerful penetration testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in computer systems.
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.