Security Mentor Security Awareness Training Program

Security Mentor provides a comprehensive security awareness training program designed to educate employees about cybersecurity best practices and reduce human-caused security incidents. The platform consists of four main components: 1. Security Awareness Training: Delivers brief, frequent lessons on various cybersecurity topics using interactive elements and games to engage employees. The training follows a "Brief, Frequent, Focused" methodology to improve retention. 2. PhishDefense Phishing Simulator: Allows organizations to conduct simulated phishing campaigns to identify vulnerable employees. It includes pre-built phishing templates, customization options, and provides immediate training to employees who fall for phishing tests. 3. Security Policy Tracking & Compliance: Enables organizations to upload security policies, track employee reading and acceptance, and generate compliance reports. 4. Security Awareness Materials: Provides supplementary materials like posters, newsletters, and other visual aids to reinforce cybersecurity messages throughout the organization. The training covers essential topics including phishing and email security, social media security, mobile security, information protection, incident reporting, password security, social engineering, insider threats, cloud security, and remote work security. The platform includes reporting capabilities to track employee participation, vulnerability metrics, and compliance with organizational security policies.

