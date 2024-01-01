Phishing Catcher 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API. "Suspicious" issuances are those whose domain name scores beyond a certain threshold based on a configuration file. This is just a working PoC. Feel free to contribute and tweak the code to fit your needs. Installation: The script should work fine using Python2 or Python3. In either case, install the requirements after cloning or downloading the source code: pip install -r requirements.txt Configuration: Phishing Catcher uses a simple YAML configuration file to assign a numeric score for strings that can be found in a TLS certificate's common name or SAN field (i.e., a cert's domain name). The configuration file, suspicious.yaml, ships with sensible defaults, but you can adjust or add to both the strings it contains and the score assigned to each string by editing an override file, external.yaml. Both the default suspicious.yaml and the user-modifiable external.yaml configuration files contain two YAML dictionaries: keywords and tlds. The keys of the dictionaries are the strings and the valu