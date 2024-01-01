CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API. "Suspicious" issuances are those whose domain name scores beyond a certain threshold based on a configuration file. This is just a working PoC. Feel free to contribute and tweak the code to fit your needs. Installation: The script should work fine using Python2 or Python3. In either case, install the requirements after cloning or downloading the source code: pip install -r requirements.txt Configuration: Phishing Catcher uses a simple YAML configuration file to assign a numeric score for strings that can be found in a TLS certificate's common name or SAN field (i.e., a cert's domain name). The configuration file, suspicious.yaml, ships with sensible defaults, but you can adjust or add to both the strings it contains and the score assigned to each string by editing an override file, external.yaml. Both the default suspicious.yaml and the user-modifiable external.yaml configuration files contain two YAML dictionaries: keywords and tlds. The keys of the dictionaries are the strings and the valu
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.
Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.