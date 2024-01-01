Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.
Disposable Email Domains is a list of disposable email domains like mailinator.com, which can be used to detect or block disposable accounts in the signup process. The repository provides an API to check if an email address is disposable, and also provides a Node.js library to integrate with your application. The list of domains is constantly updated and contributions are welcome.
Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.
A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.