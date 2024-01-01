Disposable Email Domains 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Disposable Email Domains is a list of disposable email domains like mailinator.com, which can be used to detect or block disposable accounts in the signup process. The repository provides an API to check if an email address is disposable, and also provides a Node.js library to integrate with your application. The list of domains is constantly updated and contributions are welcome.