Node.js Bug Bounty Program 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program managed through the HackerOne platform, aiming to identify and fix security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem. The program is led by a team of experts, including @fraxken, @marco-ippolito, @mdawson, @RafaelGSS, and @ulisesGascon, with the goal of making Node.js a more secure platform. The program is currently working on several initiatives, including the Permission Model, Automating Security Release Process, and Assessment against best practices. For more information, please visit the program's page on HackerOne.