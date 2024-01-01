A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program managed through the HackerOne platform, aiming to identify and fix security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem. The program is led by a team of experts, including @fraxken, @marco-ippolito, @mdawson, @RafaelGSS, and @ulisesGascon, with the goal of making Node.js a more secure platform. The program is currently working on several initiatives, including the Permission Model, Automating Security Release Process, and Assessment against best practices. For more information, please visit the program's page on HackerOne.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
All-in-one vulnerability intelligence platform for prioritizing remediation efforts and driving security strategies.
Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation