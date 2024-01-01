Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
OWASP TOP 10 Presentation about OWASP Top 10. All the texts from the vulnerabilities were extracted from the official document. OWASP TOP 10 DOCUMENT What's OWASP OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project) is an organization that provides unbiased and practical, cost-effective information about computer and Internet applications. What's OWASP TOP 10 The OWASP Top 10 is a powerful awareness document for web application security. It represents a broad consensus about the most critical security risks to web applications. Project members include a variety of security experts from around the world who have shared their expertise to produce this list.
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.
Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
A Powershell script for assessing the security configurations of Siemens - SIMATIC PCS 7 OS client, OS Server or Engineering station.
A non-profit organization focused on improving the security of software through resources and training.