Packet Storm Exploits for April 2024

An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
This archive contains all of the 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April, 2024. This archive contains all of the 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April, 2024. This archive contains all of the 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April, 2024. This archive contains all of the 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April, 2024.
An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.
Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.