Loading...
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
A curated list documenting open-source projects that incorporate political protests in their software, ranging from messages to conditional malware.
A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention
AI-powered application security platform for software development
Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs
AI-native AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, container & dependency mgmt.
Automated SCA tool for open source dependency management and vulnerability remediation
SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies
SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC
SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation
AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts
Ossprey is a software supply chain security platform that uses AI-powered scanning to detect malicious open source code and prevent supply chain attacks through automated policy enforcement and dependency analysis.
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
Secures build processes with attestation, artifact verification, and SLSA support
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets
SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance
Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments
Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies
AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt.
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Generates SBOM for cloud workloads to track software components and dependencies
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management
SCA tool using Code Property Graph and AI/ML for reachability analysis
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities
SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks
AI-powered developer security platform for SDLC code security & governance
Open source license compliance management integrated into dev workflows
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies
Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.
Open source license compliance dataset for detecting code snippets & obligations
Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance
Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code
Identifies geographic origin and authorship of open source code components
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software
Unified platform for open source security, AI governance, and SBOM management
Open source vulnerability intelligence engine analyzing 270M+ components
Public repository for open source Java components and libraries
AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities
SDK for integrating Kaspersky anti-malware engine into third-party products
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
Automated code signing solution for software authenticity and integrity
Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages
AI-powered SBOM & SCA platform for software supply chain security
SBOM lifecycle management platform for creation, validation, and distribution
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
Tracks OSS components, monitors vulnerabilities, and ensures license compliance
Security solution for WooCommerce e-commerce platform vulnerabilities
Specialized cryptography IP for FHE, LWC, PBC, and WBC implementations
Post-quantum cryptography solution for chip-to-cloud secure communications
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies
SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities
SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages
Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security
Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities.
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM generation and scanning
SBOM management platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
Dashboard for OpenSSF Scorecard metrics across open-source dependencies
Attack surface visibility platform for open-source components in production
SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management
SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security
Automates open source vulnerability remediation and patch management
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
Patches vulnerabilities in app dependencies at pinned versions without upgrades
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware.
SCA scanner for open source vulnerabilities, license compliance & SBOM.
IDE plugin that scans dependencies for vulnerabilities during development.
SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.
Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
SCA service to manage open source component security, licenses, and compliance.
Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.
GuardDog is a CLI tool that identifies malicious PyPI and npm packages using heuristics-based analysis of source code and metadata.
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies.
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications.
A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.
A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands.
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.
A Python script that scans Nexus Repository Manager for artifacts with identical names across repositories to identify dependency confusion attack vulnerabilities.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects.
Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods.
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
Automate software supply chain security by blocking malicious open source components
A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security.
JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox